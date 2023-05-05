Magnitude 6.3 earthquake hits Japan; some train lines suspended

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 struck off Japan's western prefecture Ishikawa on Friday at 2.42pm (9.42am, UAE time), authorities said.

No tsunami warning was issued after the quake, public broadcaster NHK said.

No abnormalities were reported at the Shika nuclear power plant located in Ishikawa prefecture, as well as at the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant in neighbouring prefecture of Niigata, broadcaster NTV and Kyodo news agency said.

Reports of damaged buildings are now being investigated, but no injuries have been recorded so far, according to local media.

Some train lines — including the Hokuriku Shinkansen between Nagano and Kanazawa stations — had to suspended due to the tremors, reports added.

Residents are urged to exercise caution as aftershocks could occur.

(With inputs from Reuters)

