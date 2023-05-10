Magnitude 7.4 earthquake strikes Tonga region

Since the tremor was recorded offshore, authorities looked into tsunami threat

By Reuters Published: Wed 10 May 2023, 8:46 PM

An earthquake of magnitude 7.4 struck off Tonga on Thursday (Wednesday evening, UAE time), the United States Geological Survey said.

The quake was at a depth of 212 km (132 miles) and the epicenter was at a distance of 73 km northwest of Hihifo, Tonga, the USGS said.

The US Tsunami Warning System said there was no tsunami warning after the earthquake.

