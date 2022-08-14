UAE weather: Temperature drops, chance of rain today

The country will be affected by an 'air depression from the east'
The day will be dusty and partly cloudy today, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.
Clouds will appear eastward and southward, they may become convective. There is a chance of rain by afternoon.
The temperature in Abu Dhabi will be as high as 44ºC, today. Whereas, Dubai will see mercury rise to 43ºC.
Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times, causing blowing dust.
Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
