UAE warns citizens of adverse weather in Oman, shares emergency number

UAE citizens in Oman have been asked to take precautions due to adverse weather conditions.
The Embassy of UAE has asked citizens in the neighbouring country to follow instructions issued by relevant authorities in the state.
The tweet added that this was regarding the tropical depression and rain accompanying it which is to begin today.
Citizens have been asked to get in touch with the embassy in case of emergencies, on the number +97180024.
