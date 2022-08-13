UAE: Authorities ready as adverse weather forecast for country again

It will be affected by a low-pressure area at the end of this week

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 13 Aug 2022, 3:50 PM

Residents have been assured by authorities that they are prepared and ready to deal with the adverse weather conditions forecast for the near future.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority says that the country will be affected by a low-pressure area at the end of this week.

Authorities are also ensuring that they are ready to respond to any emergencies and conduct field assessments with the help of specialised teams.

The authority has also urged media outlets to amplify all necessary alerts and the situation of the weather. They have urged the media to announce all measures and updates put out by relevant authorities.

The Early Warning System will also be activated by local police directorates to guide the public on procedures to be followed, as well as providing all developments.

Authorities urge the public to seek information from official and verified sources to avoid the spread of rumours.

