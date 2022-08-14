UAE weather: Red alert issued for dust, motorists warned

Visibility is less than 500 metres

By Web Desk Published: Sun 14 Aug 2022, 9:03 AM

Authorities have issued a red alert, warning residents of hazardous weather conditions across the country.

The National Centre of Meteorology has advised residents to avoid going outdoors as it has issued yellow, orange and red alerts.

The authority has said that that visibility is less than 500 metres, due to blowing dust and sand.

Earlier, Abu Dhabi Police had warned motorists of adverse weather conditions and had advised them to drive carefully.

They shared the following tips on social media:

Avoid driving unless absolutely necessary. If necessary, drive with caution, and remain vigilant and alert to ensure the safety of all road users

Turn on low-beam headlights when visibility is reduced

Follow weather forecasts via official channels and be ready to comply with instructions issued by relevant authorities

