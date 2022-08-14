UAE weather: Red alert issued for dust, motorists warned

The day will also be moderately humid
Authorities have issued a red alert, warning residents of hazardous weather conditions across the country.
The National Centre of Meteorology has advised residents to avoid going outdoors as it has issued yellow, orange and red alerts.
The authority has said that that visibility is less than 500 metres, due to blowing dust and sand.
Earlier, Abu Dhabi Police had warned motorists of adverse weather conditions and had advised them to drive carefully.
They shared the following tips on social media:
ALSO READ:
The day will also be moderately humid
The country will be affected by an 'air depression from the east'
Clouds are set to appear towards the east
Light to moderate winds will blow, fresh at times, causing blowing dust
Temperatures in the country could be as high as 47ºC
Videos show torrential downpours, thunder in certain areas
Light to moderate winds will blow, fresh at times, causing blowing dust
Authority explained the risks of not paying attention while driving and using mobile phones