UAE weather: Expect fair skies, blowing dust

Motorists and residents faced reduced visibility on the roads, which came down to a few hundred metres
UAE residents can expect fair skies and blowing dust on Saturday.
The National Center of Meteorology predicts the weather to be hazy at times as well, as light to moderate winds, freshening at times, will cause blowing dust during the daytime.
It will also be humid by night and Sunday morning over some northern and internal areas.
The sea will be rough at times by morning, becoming moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
