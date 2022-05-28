UAE weather: Expect fair skies, blowing dust

Humidity to increase by night and Sunday morning

By Web Desk Published: Sat 28 May 2022, 6:45 AM

UAE residents can expect fair skies and blowing dust on Saturday.

The National Center of Meteorology predicts the weather to be hazy at times as well, as light to moderate winds, freshening at times, will cause blowing dust during the daytime.

It will also be humid by night and Sunday morning over some northern and internal areas.

The sea will be rough at times by morning, becoming moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.