After two decades, UAQ's mystery plane is finally headed for the scrap heap of aviation history

A landmark in the emirate is being dismantled, wing by wing, bolt by bolt

KT Photo: Mazhar Farooqui

by Mazhar Farooqui Published: Fri 27 May 2022, 6:44 PM Last updated: Fri 27 May 2022, 7:22 PM

For over two decades, an abandoned aircraft has served as a familiar yet mysterious landmark in Umm Al Quwain. But it won’t be there for long. The Soviet-era cargo plane that sits beside the Baracuda Beach Resort along E11 is being dismantled.

Demolition machines are tearing apart the 153-foot Ilyushin Il-76, chunk by chunk. The four turbofan engines that powered the once majestic plane lie scattered on the ground. The wings were broken, hanging limply on the side when this journalist visited the disused airfield on Friday.

“The plane is being scrapped. The demolition started a few days ago,” a security guard near the site said, without giving more details.

It’s not immediately known how long it will take to completely disassemble the giant commercial freighter which was the pride of the Soviet air force until the '80s.

Aeronautical experts say the process could last up to 10 weeks, as any plane facing the scrap heap has to be first drained of all fluids that could be hazardous to the environment.

The next step involves removing bolts, fasteners and other important parts. The carcass is then torn down using a digger.

KT Photo: Neeraj Murali

Various theories abound as to how the plane landed here in the first place.

A YouTube video posted about nine years ago shows the plane flying over the power lines along the old coast road and then kicking up a cloud of dust as it touches down on the tarmac.

In the background, people can be heard cheering as the aircraft screeches to a halt.

It is believed that the video was shot in early 2000 because that’s around when the Umm Al Quwain airfield was being repaved with tarmac. The place was a popular skydiving location at the time, but was later closed following a string of accidents.

Plane truths

The Ilyushin Il-76 was originally built for the Soviet military as a replacement for the Antonov 12, which entered the country’s military service in 1959.

KT Graphic: Samlal

After the collapse of the Soviet Union, the abandoned Il-76 in UAQ flew for the Russian air force before being sold in the mid-nineties to Air Cess, an airline that operated in Sharjah in those days.

The plane in UAQ was last registered to Centrafrican Airlines.

Both Air Cess and Centrafrican were connected to Viktor Bout, a notorious international arms dealer who used multiple airlines to smuggle arms.

The UAE banned Bout from entering the country in the early 2000s. Dubbed the 'Merchant of Death', he was arrested in 2008. A US federal judge later sentenced him to 25 years in jail for conspiring to kill Americans.

“The plane had become an unlikely tourist attraction. It will be sorely missed, said Ashfaq, a Pakistani expat who works at a resort in Umm Al Quwain.

KT Photo: Neeraj Murali

“A red-nosed aircraft in the middle of nowhere is certainly an unusual sight that sparks curiosity,” said a long-time British expat. “I remember it had the name of a hotel emblazoned on its side. I thought it was clever advertising,” he said.

Douglas Farah and Stephen Braun, who wrote Merchant of Death, a book about Viktor Bout, said that when the plane became a candidate for the scrap pile, the arms trafficker came up with a novel idea.

“He sold the plane to a UAE advertising firm, promising to turn it into a roadside billboard along the bleak highway," they wrote.

"The pilot examined the plane and found it could only fly on three engines out of four. The pilot was about to say 'no' when Bout offered him $20,000."

The plane shuddered aloft, engines sputtering, but the veteran airman managed to coax the old Ilyushin down to a soft landing in the sand along the highway, where it remained for more than two decades. Now, it will join the scrapheap of aviation history.