Look: Dubai Police get rare supercars for luxury patrol fleet

Published: Fri 10 May 2024, 12:35 PM Last updated: Fri 10 May 2024, 12:44 PM

The newest members of the Dubai Police's world-famous supercar patrol fleet have been unveiled: Two limited-edition Alfa Romeos.

The force recently showcased the 'Stelvio Quadrifoglio’ and 'Giulia Quadrifoglio' vehicles — both 100th-anniversary-edition models — at the Arabian Travel Market.

Packed with impressive features, these two cars can accelerate from 0 to 100kmph in just 3.6 seconds.

Brig Khalfan Obaid Al Jallaf, director of the Tourist Police Department, said these additions reinforce the emirate's global reputation as a premier tourist destination.

"The patrols play a crucial role in assisting tourists and visitors during events and community initiatives — promptly addressing their inquiries and providing them with essential information, contributing to a seamless and enjoyable experience," Brig Al Jallaf said.

The new luxury vehicles were supplied as part of the Dubai Police's partnership with Gargash Group.

Here's what we know about these rare cars:

Stelvio Quadrifoglio

Alfa Romeo's anniversary-edition Stelvio Quadrifoglio is a tribute to the history of the car maker's sports editions, with only 100 cars produced.

It is a high-performance car with top-tier features. It is equipped with a powerful 520 HP 2.9 V6 Bi-Turbo engine and an eight-speed automatic transmission, delivering a remarkable 600 NM torque.

With its 50/50 weight distribution, the Stelvio Quadrifoglio offers exceptional driving dynamics. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.6 seconds, showcasing its outstanding speed. The Q4 on-demand four-wheel drive system ensures optimal traction, while its gear change takes a mere 150 milliseconds, resulting in seamless power delivery.

Giulia Quadrifoglio

The Giulia Quadrifoglio is a high-performance vehicle also recognised for its exceptional features.

It is equipped with a powerful 520 HP 2.9 V6 Bi-Turbo engine and an eight-speed automatic transmission, delivering a 600 NM torque.

It also boasts a 50/50 weight distribution, contributing to its exceptional driving dynamics.

Like the Stelvio Quadrifoglio, it can accelerate from 0 to 100kmph in just 3.6 seconds.

The Q2 rear-wheel drive system ensures agile performance, while its gear change takes a mere 150 milliseconds, ensuring a seamless driving experience.

