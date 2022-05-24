Watch: Dust storm blankets Abu Dhabi skyline

Severe sandstorm engulfs parts of the country on Tuesday
Weather6 days ago
A video posted by the UAE’s weather bureau shows the moment a dust storm blanketed Abu Dhabi’s skyline. The 12-second time-lapse video shows how the storm sweeps over the Abu Dhabi Corniche, reducing visibility to a few hundred metres.
In its latest update, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has issued a code red alert for dust for many areas in the UAE. Code red means residents have to be “extremely vigilant” as “hazardous weather events of exceptional severity are forecast”. The alert is on till 10pm tonight.
The dust storm hit the western part of the UAE on Tuesday morning, bringing down visibility to less than 100 metres in some areas. Here is a scene from Al Dhafra:
The NCM said the storm would sweep over most regions of the country today.
Dusty weather conditions are expected to persist over the next few days, though its intensity will reduce gradually.
Countries in the Middle East have been hit by multiple sand storms, with flight operations in two Arab countries – Kuwait and Iraq – affected on Monday.
sahim@khaleejtimes.com
ALSO READ:
Severe sandstorm engulfs parts of the country on Tuesday
Weather6 days ago
The sea will be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf
Weather1 week ago
It will get humid by night and Tuesday morning over some coastal areas
Weather1 week ago
Weather will be humid by morning over coastal areas and fair in general
Weather1 week ago
It will get humid by night and Monday morning over some coastal areas
Weather1 week ago
Temperatures will dip to the low 30s
Weather1 week ago
Blowing sand to reduce daytime visibility
Weather1 week ago
Wave height will reach 8 feet in the Arabian Gulf
Weather1 week ago