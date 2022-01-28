UAE residents can expect decrease in temperature on Friday

Moderate to fresh winds will cause blowing dust over some areas

By Web Desk Published: Fri 28 Jan 2022, 6:21 AM

UAE residents can look forward to a further dip in temperature on Friday.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology, moderate to fresh winds, especially over the sea, will cause blowing and suspended dust over some exposed areas, especially westward.

Skies will be dusty at times and fair to partly cloudy in general. It will also be humid by night and Saturday morning, with a chance of fog or mist formation over some eastern internal areas.

Seas will be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.