Dubai: Jet ski license can now be registered or renewed for 1 or 2 years

By Wam Published: Thu 27 Jan 2022, 9:36 PM Last updated: Thu 27 Jan 2022, 9:51 PM

Jet ski owners in Dubai will be glad to know that they will now be able to register or renew their license for a period of 1 or 2 years effective January 2022, according to an announcement made by the Dubai Maritime City Authority (DMCA).

The initiative aims to enhance the efficiency and flexibility of the marine sector in Dubai. Individuals will be able to register or renew their 'Pleasure Jet Ski' licenses only after providing an insurance for the required period.

Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed bin Khalifa Al Maktoum, Executive Director of the DMCA, confirmed that the new decision comes within the authority’s efforts towards providing a package of facilities regarding registration and renewal procedures in order to achieve the highest rates of customer happiness and satisfaction.

"The authority works to update the mechanisms of marine licensing for all pleasure means of all kinds from time to time in order to enhance the efficiency of the components of the marine sector by developing legislative frameworks regulating various marine activities and water sports while adhering to international best practices that help expand the scope and quality of the marine services that DMCA provides," said Sheikh Saeed.