Dubai travel: Emirates resumes flights to five African countries

Flights to countries to start operating from January 29.

By Web Desk

Published: Thu 27 Jan 2022, 6:16 PM

Last updated: Thu 27 Jan 2022, 6:19 PM

Emirates will resume passenger operations between Dubai and five African countries starting January 29.

The restoration of services will include destinations such as Addis Ababa, Ethiopia; Dar El Salaam, Tanzania; Nairobi, Kenya; Harare, Zimbabwe; Emirates’ three South African gateways Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.

More details to follow


