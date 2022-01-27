Dubai travel: Emirates resumes flights to five African countries

The airline had cancelled at least 14 flights between India and the US
Aviation1 week ago
Emirates will resume passenger operations between Dubai and five African countries starting January 29.
The restoration of services will include destinations such as Addis Ababa, Ethiopia; Dar El Salaam, Tanzania; Nairobi, Kenya; Harare, Zimbabwe; Emirates’ three South African gateways Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.
More details to follow
The airline had cancelled at least 14 flights between India and the US
Aviation1 week ago
Affected passengers were provided hotel accommodation
Aviation1 week ago
Aviation analysts say that it should not be a cause of concern for the airlines operating a modern fleet of aircraft
Aviation1 week ago
Emirates, Air India, All Nippon Airways, Japan Airways and Lufthansa have already suspended flights to US destinations.
Aviation1 week ago
All commercial arrivals and departures will be suspended
Aviation1 week ago
Emirates has suspended flights to nine US destinations from January 19.
Aviation1 week ago
The Federal Aviation Administration has warned that potential 5G interference could affect height readings.
Aviation1 week ago
When deployed next to runways, 5G signals could interfere with the key safety equipment that pilots rely on to take off and land in inclement weather
Aviation1 week ago