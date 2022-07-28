UAE: Red alert for 'hazardous weather' issued, unstable conditions expected

The National Centre of Meteorology has asked residents to remain cautious

By Web Desk Published: Thu 28 Jul 2022, 8:13 AM

The National Centre of Meteorology has issued a red alert for Fujairah, cautioning residents to be "extremely vigilant" in the emirate. Red alerts indicate "hazardous weather events of exceptional severity are forecast".

The authority also issued its Level 2 warning — an orange alert — for the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah. This indicates that residents must be on the alert, as hazardous weather events are expected. Comply with advice issued by authorities, it said.

Meanwhile, a blanket yellow alert has been issued for eastern areas of the country as unstable weather conditions are expected to continue today. Those in or visiting these areas must "be on the lookout" if engaging in outdoor activities.

Yesterday, authorities carried out multiple rescue missions, as heavy rains assailed the UAE.

Residents have been cautioned against going to beaches and other such public places during the whole day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, had earlier directed the Ministry of Interior to deploy rescue teams from all nearby emirates to support the eastern regions of the country after extreme weather conditions hit the nation.

