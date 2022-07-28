Watch: UAE wadis flood, dam overflows after heavy rains batter country

Dramatic new videos show raging waters in parts of Ras Al Khaimah

By Web Desk Published: Thu 28 Jul 2022, 7:55 AM

Several wadis and a dam in Ras Al Khaimah overflowed after heavy rains hit the country on Wednesday.

New videos tweeted by Storm Centre showed sweeping waters in many areas of the emirate, with footage from Wadi Al Bayh being one of the most dramatic.

Waters were also roiling in Wadi Ghalilah's dam, located in Ras Al Khaimah's North.

Heavy rains, as seen below in Ras Al Khaimah's Khor Khawair region, battered many parts of the country on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Interior said it is working with the relevant police teams and civil defence authorities in coordination with the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) to "respond to any emergency as a result of the torrential rain that hit a number of regions in the country."

