Look: UAE military help rescue residents in rain-flooded Fujairah

Operation Loyal Hands will support civil authorities in the emirate

By Web Desk Published: Thu 28 Jul 2022, 6:58 AM Last updated: Thu 28 Jul 2022, 7:13 AM

The UAE military has joined rescue operations in Fujairah after heavy rains flooded the emirate on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Defence on Thursday tweeted that the UAE Joint Operations Command had announced Operation Loyal Hands to support civil authorities in the emirate.

Heavy rains resulted in flash floods in the eastern parts of the UAE on Wednesday. Some houses were damaged, and vehicles swept away in the floods.

Images show UAE military officers helping transfer residents who were stranded to shelters.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai directed the Ministry of Interior to deploy rescue teams from all nearby emirates to support Fujairah and the eastern regions of the country.

The Ministry of Interior said it is working with the relevant police teams and civil defence authorities in coordination with the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) to "respond to any emergency as a result of the torrential rain that hit a number of regions in the country."

