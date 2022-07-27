Heavy rains in UAE: Remote work announced for non-essential federal employees

Decision excludes authorities concerned with civil defense, police and security agencies

By Web Desk Published: Wed 27 Jul 2022, 10:48 PM Last updated: Wed 27 Jul 2022, 10:56 PM

Non-essential federal employees working in areas affected by rains and floods in the UAE will be allowed to work remotely on Thursday and Friday, it was announced on Wednesday.

The decision comes as the country witnessed heavy rains across the Emirates, with Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah being especially affected.

The decision excludes all federal authorities concerned with civil defense, police and security agencies that deal with disasters, crises and emergencies, in addition to those concerned with community support, which deal with reports of damage to farms and property of citizens.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, ordered the mobilisation of emergency and rescue teams in Dubai to support rescue operations in Fujairah and the eastern regions of the country that were hit by heavy rain today.