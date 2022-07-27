Heavy rains in UAE: Remote work announced for non-essential federal employees

Premiums start from as little as Dh2,393
Non-essential federal employees working in areas affected by rains and floods in the UAE will be allowed to work remotely on Thursday and Friday, it was announced on Wednesday.
The decision comes as the country witnessed heavy rains across the Emirates, with Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah being especially affected.
The decision excludes all federal authorities concerned with civil defense, police and security agencies that deal with disasters, crises and emergencies, in addition to those concerned with community support, which deal with reports of damage to farms and property of citizens.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, ordered the mobilisation of emergency and rescue teams in Dubai to support rescue operations in Fujairah and the eastern regions of the country that were hit by heavy rain today.
Premiums start from as little as Dh2,393
Renters have three payment options via an app
The two leaders also exchanged friendly talks on several issues related to citizens
Residents urged to refrain from filming
Vehicles will be impounded for 30 days
The campaign started mid-July and will run until mid-August
The first Arab astronaut to embark on a long-haul ISS mission shared his dreams during an earlier interview with KT
The Emirates Red Crescent seeks to address the acute shortage of nurses globally