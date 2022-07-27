UAE rains: Food, grocery delivery services delayed due to inclement weather

Residents have been warned to expect slow service

File

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Wed 27 Jul 2022, 6:30 PM Last updated: Wed 27 Jul 2022, 6:33 PM

Food and grocery deliveries are being delayed at the moment because of the rain that has hit several parts of Dubai.

All major food delivery apps in the country have put out notices about the weather as heavy rains have lashed six emirates and cloudy conditions persisted throughout the country.

Deliveroo has put out a notice saying that orders may take longer than usual due to inclement weather

Incessant rain has also compelled Zomato to send out warning messages. The service has warned people to expect delays.

Meanwhile several restaurants have also suspended their delivery services. “The safety of our riders is paramount to us,” said restaurant owner Annu George. “When there is rain, there is a very high possibility that the riders will skid on the roads. This is something we cannot risk. So as soon as it starts to drizzle, we shut off our orders.”

Rainfall has hit six out of seven emirates in the UAE with wadis being filled, waterfalls being formed and vehicles wading through water-clogged streets. Temperatures dipped to lows of 17°C amid peak summer, as the Met office predicted more rains throughout the week.

ALSO READ: