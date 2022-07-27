UAE rains: Drive-through Covid testing centre closed due to unstable weather

Winds can become strong at times, cause blowing dust
A drive-through Covid-19 testing centre in Fujairah has been closed due to prevailing weather conditions. The Fujairah Police posted a notice on Twitter, announcing the centre's temporary closure for the day.
Heavy rains have lashed six emirates as cloudy conditions persisted throughout the country.
Videos posted by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) showed waterfalls gushing off mountains and water-clogged streets in the country’s east.
The NCM also advised residents to stay away from areas that are prone to flash floods and water accumulation, with heavy rains expected in the eastern areas.
Wednesday saw heavy to moderate rains in Dubai’s Jebel Ali; Umm Al Quwain’s Falaj Al Mualla; Sharjah’s Al Dhaid, Khor Fakkan and Kalba; and parts of Abu Dhabi, Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah.
Cloudy conditions with chances of rainfall in some areas are forecast for the next four days.
The NCM said visibility would drop due to blowing dust and sand