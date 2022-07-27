Watch: Lightning, heavy rains hit parts of UAE; authorities issue alert

NCM also provides a list of precautions to take in case of extreme weather

By Web Desk Published: Wed 27 Jul 2022, 7:25 AM Last updated: Wed 27 Jul 2022, 7:33 AM

As heavy rains hit parts of the country, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has issued an alert and urged caution in the face of extreme weather.

NCM has advised people to stay away from areas of accumulated rain and flash floods in the eastern parts of the country.

Dark skies over Fujairah and Khor Fakkan last night and early this morning were lit up by lightning and thunder.

The NCM official Twitter handle posted in the early hours of Wednesday morning a video of lightning on the coast of Fujairah.

It also posted a clip of thunder and lightning in Khor Fakkan.

The effects of heavy rain are seen in this following video (shared by Twitter account Storm_centre) where cars are seen wading slowly through roads flooded with water.

Rains have been forecasted for the rest of the week, with a “significant decrease” in temperatures.

According to a five-day weather bulletin issued by the authority, cloudy conditions will persist till Saturday.

NCM has reminded the public of precautions to be taken in extreme weather conditions, including slowing down while driving in low visibility, and avoiding the sea.

ALSO READ: