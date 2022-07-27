UAE weather: Cloudy skies with 'significant' decrease in temperatures

Winds can become strong at times on Wednesday, cause blowing dust
The weather in the UAE today will be unstable, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.
Skies will be partly cloudy to cloudy, with rainy convective clouds forming over scattered areas of the country. The NCM has forecast rains for the rest of the week.
Abu Dhabi and Dubai are to receive heavy rains, with the temperature highs reaching 34°C and 35°C respectively.
Internal areas of the UAE too will see rain, with the temperature reaching a high of 37°C in the eastern part of the country.
Winds will be moderate to strong, blowing up dust and reducing visibility.
More rains have been forecast over next two days
Humidity levels in coastal areas and islands may go up to 80 per cent
Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times causing blowing dust
Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea
The NCM said visibility would drop due to blowing dust and sand
Temperatures will be as high as 44ºC, today
Moderate to heavy showers witnessed in Al Qudra Lake area