UAE weather: Cloudy skies with 'significant' decrease in temperatures

By Web Desk Published: Wed 27 Jul 2022, 6:42 AM

The weather in the UAE today will be unstable, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.

Skies will be partly cloudy to cloudy, with rainy convective clouds forming over scattered areas of the country. The NCM has forecast rains for the rest of the week.

Abu Dhabi and Dubai are to receive heavy rains, with the temperature highs reaching 34°C and 35°C respectively.

Internal areas of the UAE too will see rain, with the temperature reaching a high of 37°C in the eastern part of the country.

Winds will be moderate to strong, blowing up dust and reducing visibility.