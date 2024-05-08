Sharjah Airport welcomes over 4.2 million passengers in first quarter of 2024

Published: Wed 8 May 2024, 7:36 PM

Sharjah Airport has revealed that the first quarter of 2024 witnessed the arrival of more than 4.2 million passengers and recorded 26,473 flight movements, and transported more than 42,000 tonnes of cargo, thereby enhancing its regional position in providing a distinguished travel experience and improving the quality of services for its customers, reflecting positively in the development of tourism and the economy in the emirate of Sharjah, and promoting its commercial growth.

Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority (SAA), confirmed that the statistics recorded by Sharjah Airport during the first quarter of 2024 show an increase in passenger numbers, with a growth rate of approximately 10 per cent compared to the same period last year, reflecting the efforts made by SAA and various entities operating through Sharjah Airport to become one of the top 5 airports regionally and to enhance its pioneering role in providing a safe travel experience and leading services for everyone.

He expressed his confidence in the increasing pace of passenger movement and the growth of air travel in the coming period, especially with the continuation of the new expansion operations at the airport, which are expected to increase its capacity to 25 million passengers annually by 2027.

Al Midfa also pointed out that the qualitative leap experienced by Sharjah Airport on various levels is the fruit of an ambitious long-term plan implemented in cooperation with strategic partners from the public and private sectors, contributing to reinforcing its competitiveness and leadership through enhancing operational performance and providing services at the highest global standards. This is in parallel with the continuous development of infrastructure, facilities, technical systems, and the use of smart solutions applied to continue enhancing travel procedures more efficiently and effectively, and expanding the communication network between our tourist destinations around the world.

The statistics clarified that last March was the most active month in terms of the number of flights, with a total of 9,127 flights, and also in the volume of transported cargo, totaling 17.7 thousand tons, while January was the month with the highest number of passengers, with a total of 1,444,525 passengers.