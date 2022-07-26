UAE: Authorities issue alert, urge motorists to exercise caution in extreme weather

Low visibility on roads due to blowing dust and rainfall

Published: Tue 26 Jul 2022

The National Centre of Meteorology has predicted rain in parts of the country, today.

Authorities have asked motorists to exercise caution while driving in the rainy weather.

The Abu Dhabi Police have called on motorists to follow the changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards, in a tweet.

"Abu Dhabi Police call on motorists to exercise caution due to the rainy weather and to follow the changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards. Drive Safely."

The authority has used the hashtag 'Al Ain' indicating that it is raining in the area.

The authority has also urged motorists to be cautious, avoid distractions while driving due to low visibility.

"#AbuDhabiPolice urges drivers to be cautious due to low visibility during high winds and dust .. And for your safety and for the safety of others on the road, please do not be distracted by taking any videos or using your phone," the tweet says.

NCM has also tweeted an update on the rain, informing residents that it is raining lightly on Al Ain - Dubai road.

The weather authority has asked residents to stay away from wadis and avoid going at sea, due to rough weather conditions.

