Watch: Rains hit parts of UAE, motorists urged to exercise caution

Some parts of the UAE are experiencing a pleasant temperature as the weather department reports rains in several parts of the country. Rainfall has been reported in Khor Fakkan, Al Rafisah Dam, Shees and Dibbah Al Hisn areas of Sharjah. Light rain was also reported over Wadi Al Hilo in Sharjah.

The National Centre of Meteorology has issued an alert and indicated that dust would blow and the weather would be hazardous in parts of the country.

The authority said there is a chance of convective clouds formation over some eastern areas, associated with rainfall and fresh winds blowing strong at times with a speed of 45 km/hr, causing blowing dust and sand. This will reduce horizontal visibility.

The NCM posted a rain video over Khor Fakkan on Twitter with the hashtag cloud seeding, indicating that the technique had been used.

According to a video posted by the social media handle Storm Centre, it had rained on Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Road leading towards Fujairah. The National Centre of Meteorology also said Fujairah's Corniche area experienced light to moderate rain.

Earlier in the day Abu Dhabi Police have called on motorists to exercise caution and to be careful while driving due to rainy weather. Drivers have been urged to follow the changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.

In Abu Dhabi, speed limits are automatically reduced during adverse weather conditions.

