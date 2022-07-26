UAE weather: Rainfall expected in parts of country, temperature drops

Visibility will drop due to blowing dust and sand

By Web Desk Published: Tue 26 Jul 2022, 6:41 AM

The day will be dusty and partly cloudy at times, over some areas, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.

There is a chance of formation of convective clouds towards the east, which may extend over internal areas and northward. There is a chance of rain over internal areas, Al Ain and Fujairah.

Temperatures will reach 43ºC in Al Quaa, and other internal areas. Abu Dhabi and Dubai will experience a drop in temperature as mercury is expected to hit just 41ºC, today. Temperatures will drop as clouds form.

Moderate to fresh winds will blow, strong at times, with cloud activity causing blowing dust and sand, reducing the horizontal visibility.

Conditions at sea will be moderate to rough and very rough at times, with cloud activity in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.