UAE weather: Rainfall expected in parts of country, temperature drops

More rains have been forecast over next two days
The day will be dusty and partly cloudy at times, over some areas, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.
There is a chance of formation of convective clouds towards the east, which may extend over internal areas and northward. There is a chance of rain over internal areas, Al Ain and Fujairah.
Temperatures will reach 43ºC in Al Quaa, and other internal areas. Abu Dhabi and Dubai will experience a drop in temperature as mercury is expected to hit just 41ºC, today. Temperatures will drop as clouds form.
Moderate to fresh winds will blow, strong at times, with cloud activity causing blowing dust and sand, reducing the horizontal visibility.
Conditions at sea will be moderate to rough and very rough at times, with cloud activity in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
Humidity levels in coastal areas and islands may go up to 80 per cent
Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times causing blowing dust
Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea
The NCM said visibility would drop due to blowing dust and sand
Temperatures will be as high as 44ºC, today
Moderate to heavy showers witnessed in Al Qudra Lake area
Authority asks residents to exercise caution