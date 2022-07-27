UAE Cabinet sets up emergency committee to determine damage caused by torrential rains, floods

The UAE Cabinet has directed the formation of an urgent committee headed by the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure and concerned federal authorities to prepare a complete list of the damages caused by the torrential rains and floods in the various regions of the country.

The Cabinet also directed the committee to submit a detailed report on the damages and immediately start taking all necessary measures to protect property and lives in coordination with the security and police authorities and municipalities in all emirates of the country.

Heavy rains have lashed several parts of the country, flooding roads, filling up wadis and forming waterfalls. Temperatures in the country have dipped as low as 17°C amid peak summer, as the National Centre of Meteorology predicts more rains throughout the week.

Sharjah Police has announced a total closure of Khorfakkan road on both sides for the time being and called on motorists to take alternative routes.

Authorities have asked motorists to exercise caution while driving in the rainy weather.

A drive-through Covid-19 testing centre in Fujairah has been closed due to prevailing weather conditions. The Fujairah Police posted a notice on Twitter, announcing the centre's temporary closure for the day.

The NCM had predicted “unstable weather” for Thursday, with rainy conditions bringing down temperatures significantly. The authority advised residents to stay away from areas that are prone to flash floods and water accumulation.