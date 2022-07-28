Heavy rains in UAE: Residents in affected areas advised to stay home

Conditions at sea during this period will be moderate to rough and very rough
UAE residents in areas that are witnessing heavy rains have been urged to stay at home and step out only if absolutely necessary.
The Ministry of Interior is working with the relevant police teams and civil defense authorities in coordination with the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) to "respond to any emergency as a result of the torrential rain that hit a number of regions in the country".
In an advisory, the Ministry of Interior called on residents to adhere to the instructions of the authorities concerned and follow safety requirements.
Motorists have been urged to drive with "extreme caution".
The ministry stressed the importance of "responding to the instructions and directives of the authorities concerned, in order to preserve lives and property and enhance the security of society".
The NCEMA said the authorities concerned are responding to emergencies resulting from the "torrential rains and floods in several regions in the country".
Heavy rains have resulted in flash floods in the eastern parts of the UAE on Wednesday. Some houses were damaged and vehicles swept away in the floods.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, directed the Ministry of Community Development to accommodate all families affected by the floods in temporary shelters.
Hotels have been directed to accommodate all affected families, as well as those living in vulnerable areas.
The UAE Cabinet directed all federal departments in affected areas, especially in Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah, to activate remote work for non-essential employees on Thursday and Friday.
