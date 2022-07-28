Watch: UAE authorities rescue Asian family from floods in Sharjah

A video shows the treacherous conditions under which rescuers worked

By Web Desk Published: Thu 28 Jul 2022, 7:12 AM Last updated: Thu 28 Jul 2022, 7:53 AM

Civil Defence authorities in the UAE have once again proven their mettle by rescuing a family from a flooded area in Sharjah.

The Asian family was in distress in the Al Shees, Khor Fakkan area, according to the Ministry of Interior.

A video shared by the Ministry shows the dire and treacherous conditions under which rescuers worked to bring the family to safety.

With heavy floodwaters raging around, the night-time operation was even more challenging for lack of ambient light. Civil Defence personnel can be seen tying ropes around themselves and wading into the rough waters. Braving the rains as they navigate big rocks, several personnel were seen working to pull people out of danger.

Towards the end of the video, a visibly drenched woman is seen being helped over the rocks to safety.

The National Centre of Meteorology had yesterday issued alerts regarding extreme weather conditions.

Residents were cautioned against going to beaches and other such public places during the whole day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, had directed the Ministry of Interior to deploy rescue teams from all nearby emirates to support the eastern regions of the country after extreme weather conditions hit the nation.

