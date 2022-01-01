UAE: Jebel Jais ziplines closed due to rain

Rains have continued to lash over several parts of the UAE since Friday

Jebel Jais ziplines in Ras Al Khaimah will be closed due to rain and poor weather conditions on January 1 and 2.

The announcement was made on the UAE attraction's official Instagram page.

Rains have continued to lash over several parts of the UAE since Friday. Residents woke up on the first day of the year to wet, cloudy weather.

Moderate to heavy rains lashed parts of Sharjah, Dubai Ras Al Khaimah and Al Ain overnight and early morning, according to the National Meteorological Department (NCM).

NCM's tweets suggested that the recent showers around the country were bought on by the ongoing cloud seeding programme.

Number of locations and key highways in Dubai and other parts of the country experienced waterlogging following the downpour, as teams from emergency and municipal services swung into action to remove water accumulations.

Meanwhile, the authorities have urged motorists to drive with caution on the roads due to hazardous weather conditions.