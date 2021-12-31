New Year's Eve weather: Thunderstorm lashes Dubai, other parts of UAE

Thunderstorms with heavy rain have been reported across several parts of the country, including Dubai and Sharjah on New Year's Eve on Friday.
Subsequently, Dubai Police issued a weather advisory for motorists as heavy rains lashed the city, urging them to lower their speed, keep a safe distance between vehicles avoid sudden braking for everyone's safety.
The National Centre of Meteorology had predicted rains earlier on December 31.
The #cloud_seeding tag in NCM's tweets suggested that the ongoing cloud seeding programme was behind the recent rains in parts of the country.
The weather forecast for the last day of the year 2021 is partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with a chance of convective cloud formation associated with rainfall over scattered areas.