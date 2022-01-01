UAE weather: Rains continue overnight, wet conditions to carry on throughout the day

Authorities urge motorists to drive with caution

Published: Sat 1 Jan 2022

Rains continued to lash over several parts of the UAE and residents woke up on the first day of the year to wet, cloudy weather.

Moderate to heavy rains lashed parts of Sharjah, Dubai Ras Al Khaimah and Al Ain overnight and early morning, according to the National Meteorological Department (NCM).

It will be a cloudy day throughout, with more showers likely.

NCM's tweets suggested that the recent showers around the country were bought on by the ongoing cloud seeding programme.

Number of locations and key highways in Dubai and other parts of the country experienced waterlogging following the downpour, as teams from emergency and municipal services swung into action to remove water accumulations.

Meanwhile, the authorities have urged motorists to drive with caution on the roads due to hazardous weather conditions.

The seas are expected to be rough to moderate throughout the day.