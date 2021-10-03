Cyclone Shaheen spotted 250km off Fujairah, moving towards Oman: NCM

Abu Dhabi - Brace for thick clouds that could be accompanied by rainfall in some parts of the country.

by Ismail Sebugwaawo

The centre of Tropical Cyclone Shaheen has been spotted in the northwest of Oman Sea, forming rain clouds and strong winds on the Arabian Sea with a speed of 120 to 140kph, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The cyclone was detected 250km off the coast of Fujairah, moving in a west-southwest direction, the NCM was quoted as saying in a report by state news agency Wam on Sunday.

The forecasters said Tropical Cyclone Shaheen is expected to continue moving towards the coasts of Oman in the next 24 hours, and it is likely to weaken after entering the mainland.

The NCM said it was expecting a gradual flow of clouds to the eastern regions of the country, interspersed with some rain clouds today, Sunday, until tomorrow. It may affect some regions on the east and southeast, including some parts of Al Ain and the southern and central regions. In these areas, thick clouds could be accompanied by rainfall of different intensities and may lead to floods in valleys and low-lying areas.

“The winds are active to strong, especially with convective clouds, which raise dust and reduce horizontal visibility,” said officials.

The centre explained that the Oman Sea will be rough to very rough, which may cause rising sea water and flooding in low-lying areas on the eastern coast. The Arabian Gulf Sea in the north may also be rough at times.

The NCM said it was monitoring the situation around the clock and urged the public to stay updated with the latest developments and warnings.

