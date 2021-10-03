Cyclone Shaheen: Missing child found dead in Oman

The tropical cyclone bore down on Oman on Sunday, prompting authorities to delay flights to and from the capital.

A child who had gone missing during the flooding caused by Cyclone Shaheen in Oman has been found dead.

The child has been found in an "inundated area in the Wilayat of Al Amerat, Muscat", Oman News Agency announced.

Tropical Cyclone Shaheen bore down on Oman on Sunday, prompting authorities to delay flights to and from the capital, Muscat, and to urge residents to evacuate coastal areas.

The eye of the storm was about 60km from Muscat early in the morning and it was carrying top winds of 120kmph or more, a joint statement by the country's hazard, weather and civil aviation agencies said.

The storm's centre was expected to hit land during the late afternoon and evening, bringing very high winds and heavy rainfall, but the outer bands of the system were already being felt.

