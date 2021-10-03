Watch: UAE authorities all set to tackle Cyclone Shaheen

Residents are advised to avoid coastal areas and construction sites

Authorities in Ajman, Fujairah and the eastern region of Sharjah have announced their readiness to take immediate action and confront the tropical cyclone Shaheen, which is expected to affect the areas.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) earlier issued an alert saying that Shaheen in centred in the northwest region of the Arabian Sea, 440km away from the coast of Fujairah.

Eastern region of Sharjah

For the safety of beachgoers and swimmers, Kalba Municipality on Friday displayed red flags along the city's shores on Saturday, a top official at the municipality said. The tropical situation could cause high currents and turbulence in the sea.

Khor Fakkan Municipality is also prepared to tackle the cyclone using equipment from the Sharjah and Al Batayeh municipalities, an official said.

Fujairah

Fujairah Municipality, the Department of Public Works and Agriculture and other authorities on Sunday morning sent emergency teams to the beaches to manage the rising tides and unstable weather on the coast, an official said.

He added that the the emirate's National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management has also warned residents and tourists not to approach or swim in the sea or visit valleys and mountains. Those who violate the instructions will face penalties.

Police issue warnings to residents

Police authorities in Ajman, Sharjah and Fujairah have urged residents to take precautions and issued warnings about possible weather fluctuations on the emirates' coasts.

In case Shaheen approaches the city's shores, a Sharjah police official said patrols have been deployed on the beaches for emergencies and to direct traffic movement on beach roads.

Ajman Police have advised residents of Masfoot and Manama not to approach beach areas. The police, in coordination with the Ajman Educational Zone, also suspended in-person classes until further notice for students' safety.

The Fujairah Police General Command has deployed intensive patrols along the coasts, and urged motorists to take caution while driving and to stay away from buildings under construction for their safety.

The Fujairah Medical District also announced that it has allocated ambulances and a cadre of paramedics.