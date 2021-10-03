Cyclone Shaheen: UAE schools in several areas shift to distance learning
Ajman authorities have announced that in-person classes will be suspended in Masfoot and Manama until further notice
Authorities across the UAE have announced that schools will opt for distance learning in several areas for two days — October 3 and 4 — due to Cyclone Shaheen.
The decision has been taken due to protect students' safety amidst inclement weather.
The UAE was on high alert and authorities have also warned residents to avoid beaches, valleys, dams, mountainous and low-lying regions during the cyclone.
The storm is predicted to intensify into a category 1 tropical cyclone, which is likely to hit on Sunday evening.
Oman has declared a public holiday on Monday and Tuesday.
“In view of the fluctuations of the weather and the change in the prevailing weather conditions in the country, and to ensure the safety of school students, the Emergency, Disaster and Crisis Team in Ajman, in coordination with the Emirates Education Authority, issued a decision to implement distance education in the Masfoot and Manama regions as of tomorrow Sunday until further notice,” Ajman Police said in a statement on its Instagram account.
Ras Al Khaimah Police General Headquarters has also directed all public sector schools to shift to remote learning.
“Based on the expected tropical storm in some areas of the country, the local emergency, crisis and disaster team in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah directed the shift into remote learning for all government schools located in the emirate’s southern region on Sunday and Monday,” RAK Police said in a statement on its Instagram account.
The Dubai Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management has also announced distance learning for Hatta schools on Sunday and Monday.
“Various government and private entities will operate as normal tomorrow, Sunday, October 3, with the committee’s continuous follow-up on developments related to tropical storm Shaheen and taking appropriate measures as follows,” said a Dubai Media Office tweet.
Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) has announced that educational institutes in Khor Fakkan, Kalba and Deba Al-Hisn, will also move to online learning for two days for the safety of the students.
“SPEA will continue to monitor the situation closely with competent authorities and take necessary actions in this regard,” it said.
-
Education
Cyclone Shaheen: Some UAE schools shift to...
Ajman authorities have announced that in-person classes will be... READ MORE
-
Education
Happy faces, traffic as schools return to full in-...
Students can no longer opt for distance learning unless they fall... READ MORE
-
Weather
Weather: Rains, rough seas as Cyclone Shaheen...
Cloudy to dusty skies to prevail as convective clouds multiply READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Foggy morning, cloudy to hazy skies...
NCM puts several areas on alert for low visibility due to mist... READ MORE
-
Weather
Cyclone Shaheen: Residents not to visit beaches,...
Weather effects include heavy rains, flooded valleys, high waves and ... READ MORE
-
Legal View
UAE: Can I share a hotel room with my girlfriend?
The government announced reforms in personal laws in 2020 READ MORE
-
Education
Cyclone Shaheen: Some UAE schools shift to...
Ajman authorities have announced that in-person classes will be... READ MORE
-
Legal View
UAE law: How much is the overtime pay and who can ...
All you need to know about working extra hours in the country READ MORE
News
UAE: 4 killed in plane crash while on duty
2 October 2021
Legal View
UAE: Can I share a hotel room with my girlfriend?
3 October 2021
Rest of Asia
Pakistani comedian Umer Sharif dies at 66
2 October 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Video: Countdown begins for highly anticipated Expo 2020 Dubai opening ceremony