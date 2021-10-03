Weather
UAE weather: Look out for rains, rough seas as Cyclone Shaheen approaches

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on October 3, 2021
Cloudy to dusty skies to prevail as convective clouds multiply

Residents in the UAE should look out for rains and rough seas on Sunday in anticipation of Cyclone Shaheen.

The National Centre of Meteorology has said that eastern and internal areas of the country could experience differing rainfall intensities.

ALSO READ:

>> Cyclone Shaheen: Avoid beaches, valleys, sea, warn UAE authorities

Seas will be rough to very rough at times in the Oman Sea and moderate, becoming rough at times in the Arabian Gulf.

Residents can also expect moderate to fresh winds, strong at times, especially with partly cloudy to dusty skies causing blowing sand and reducing visibility.




