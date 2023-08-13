Google pays homage to iconic Bollywood actress on 60th birth anniversary with doodle

Hailed as Indian cinema's first woman superstar, she was honoured with the Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award

By PTI Published: Sun 13 Aug 2023, 11:38 AM

Search engine giant Google on Sunday celebrated the 60th birth anniversary of Indian cinema icon Sridevi with a special doodle dedicated to her on-screen charisma.

Born on this day in 1963 in present-day Tamil Nadu, Sridevi fell in love with movies as a child and started acting at the age of four, making her debut with the Tamil movie 'Kandhan Karunai'.

"Today’s Doodle, illustrated by Mumbai-based guest artist Bhumika Mukherjee, celebrates Indian actress Sridevi’s 60th birthday. Starring in nearly 300 movies over the course of four decades, Sridevi made Bollywood’s sweeping dramas and comedies shine, often times without a male counterpart in a traditionally male-dominated industry," said the search engine in its description of the doodle.

Sridevi learned multiple South Indian languages, which helped her to break into other film industries. Early in her career, she acted in a variety of genres across multiple film industries, including Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

The actor gained national recognition in 1976 for K Balachander's "Moondru Mudichu", co-starring cinema veterans Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan. Widely considered the star of Tamil cinema at the time, Sridevi’s on-screen charisma garnered attention from producers from the Hindi film industry as well.

After playing the lead role in the action comedy 'Himmatwala', Sridevi established herself as a Bollywood icon and went on to star in hits like 'Sadma', 'Chaalbaaz', 'Lamhe', 'Chandani' and 'Judaai', before taking a break from acting. In 2012, she made a comeback with 'English Vinglish' which was a critical and commercial success.

Hailed as Indian cinema's first woman superstar, Sridevi was honoured with Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award given by the Government of India.

Sridevi forever made her mark on the film industry by charting new avenues for women to take on leading roles in Indian cinema and her last film 'Mom' (2017) was also an effort in the same direction.

The actor passed away in 2018 in Dubai at the age of 54.

ALSO READ: