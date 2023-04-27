Alia Bhatt opens up about 'mom guilt', going to therapy once a week

Tovino Thomas and Kalyani Priyadarshan play Whos more likely to with Khaleej Times during an interview about their upcoming release Thallumaala
Alia Bhatt works hard. This is evident by her numerous appearance in public events in the recent months, world travel, and of course, her work projects - including her first foray into Hollywood. She is cementing her place at the top of the film industry while embracing her latest role as a new mother.
In an interview with a fashion magazine, Bhatt opened up about her experiences over the last few months.
“I’m just taking each day as it comes,” she said, when asked how she juggles the various aspects of her life. She also said that she has her good days and bad days when it comes to motherhood.
"I, as a mum, have the right to have great and terrible days too—even though it’s very difficult for me to not have it together at all times because I’m such a control freak. I always want to ace things and usually have everything under check. I guess what grounds me is how passionate I am about my work.”
She also opened up about 'mom guilt', saying that it makes her anxious to think about whether she is "doing right by my baby and work." Bhatt explained that there is a lot of pressure on women to be great at both, adding that she is very critical of herself. However, she makes sure to take care of her mental health.
"I go to therapy every week where I voice these fears," she said. "And it helps me understand that this is not something that I will be able to figure out on day one or five or even ten; it’s an ever-evolving, ever-growing process. You have to be able to pick up the pieces of yourself and build anew every day. There’s nothing like, ‘Oh I’ve got it together... I’m coping excellently... I have all the answers.’ No one has all the answers.”
On the work front, Bhatt is gearing up to appear in her first Hollywood project alongside Gal Gadot. 'Heart of Stone' is intended to be the first instalment in a series akin to Tom Cruise's 'Mission Impossible', and will be out on Netflix on August 11.
Alia will also be seen in Karan Johar's directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.
(With inputs from ANI)
ALSO READ:
Tovino Thomas and Kalyani Priyadarshan play Whos more likely to with Khaleej Times during an interview about their upcoming release Thallumaala
Jonathan Webster, Consul General, US Embassy Abu Dhabi talks to Khaleej Times
We visit LEGOLAND Dubai to check out their offers and indoor attractions to beat the heat and keep cool during the summer
Atlantis, The Palm, offers an experience in which visitors can swim on the surface of The Shark Lagoon
Be up close and personal with the moon this Eid. Running until the 8th of May at Oli Oli children’s museum, families with young children can get a chance to see a unique art installation in the form of a 5-metre replica of the Moon
Green Heaven Farm is the 'mini Kerala village' created by an Indian expat at Zubair, Sharjah. This place is truly a hidden gem with sunflowers, organic vegetables, a patch of rice paddy and so much more. Opening soon for the public
Indian leaf artist Gulwant Singh used 41 leaves from the Peepal tree to create a portrait of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, on his birthday in November. He talks to KT about his art and why he chooses this method. Video by Muhammad Sajjad
Ahead of the famous NYE fireworks show, we stepped inside the world’s tallest tower for a taste of their festive menu