Alia Bhatt opens up about 'mom guilt', going to therapy once a week

The Bollywood star has had a hectic few months, attending various events and getting used to being a mother

Alia Bhatt works hard. This is evident by her numerous appearance in public events in the recent months, world travel, and of course, her work projects - including her first foray into Hollywood. She is cementing her place at the top of the film industry while embracing her latest role as a new mother.

In an interview with a fashion magazine, Bhatt opened up about her experiences over the last few months.

“I’m just taking each day as it comes,” she said, when asked how she juggles the various aspects of her life. She also said that she has her good days and bad days when it comes to motherhood.

"I, as a mum, have the right to have great and terrible days too—even though it’s very difficult for me to not have it together at all times because I’m such a control freak. I always want to ace things and usually have everything under check. I guess what grounds me is how passionate I am about my work.”

She also opened up about 'mom guilt', saying that it makes her anxious to think about whether she is "doing right by my baby and work." Bhatt explained that there is a lot of pressure on women to be great at both, adding that she is very critical of herself. However, she makes sure to take care of her mental health.

"I go to therapy every week where I voice these fears," she said. "And it helps me understand that this is not something that I will be able to figure out on day one or five or even ten; it’s an ever-evolving, ever-growing process. You have to be able to pick up the pieces of yourself and build anew every day. There’s nothing like, ‘Oh I’ve got it together... I’m coping excellently... I have all the answers.’ No one has all the answers.”

On the work front, Bhatt is gearing up to appear in her first Hollywood project alongside Gal Gadot. 'Heart of Stone' is intended to be the first instalment in a series akin to Tom Cruise's 'Mission Impossible', and will be out on Netflix on August 11.

Alia will also be seen in Karan Johar's directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

