Dubai: Alia Bhatt receives adorable welcome note, gift at Jumeirah hotel

The Bollywood diva is in the city while daughter Raha remains in Mumbai with father Ranbir Kapoor

By CT Desk Published: Tue 25 Apr 2023, 1:51 PM Last updated: Tue 25 Apr 2023, 2:11 PM

Alia Bhatt is the latest Bollywood A-lister who is currently in Dubai. The actor is staying at a Jumeirah hotel and she took to Instagram Story to share the heartwarming welcome, a sweet note and an adorable gift, which she received from the hotel.

Alia, whose daughter Raha Kapoor is nearly seven months old now, often travels with her little one for shoots. This time, however, Raha remains at home in Mumbai with father and actor Ranbir Kapoor. So the hotel made sure Alia doesn't miss the presence of her little one.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actor took to Instagram Story on Tuesday to share a short clip of the 'wonderful welcome' she received and wrote: "mo_hotels you have my heart! What a wonderful welcome."

In the short clip, we can see a welcome note which read, "Raha's here with you at Mandarin Oriental Jumeira Dubai as we can imagine how much you miss her!" That's not it: In the clip, we can also see what appears to be a white mini bathrobe with Raha's name inscribed in pink.

Alia and Ranbir welcomed Raha into their lives on November 6. Announcing the daughter's arrival, Alia via an Instagram post wrote, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir."Alia has been frequently showering her fans with cute pictures from her preggers diary throughout her pregnancy.

The couple announced their pregnancy in June last year. The Brahmastra couple tied the knot on April 14, 2022, after dating for years.

After making her debut in 2012, Alia quickly transformed into one of the most sought-after actresses in India, with a score of blockbusters movies under the name. She has garnered praise for her versatility as an actress, her humble persona and stunning looks. She is also set to make her Hollywood debut in the movie, Heart of Stone, which is slated to release soon, as well as a debut at the upcoming Met Gala in the US.

Alia will also be seen in director Karan Johar's Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan.

ALSO READ: