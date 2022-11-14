Zomato food delivery services in UAE to end: What happens to customers' credit/debit card details?

Khaleej Times has received multiple queries from residents as to how the development impacts them

Published: Mon 14 Nov 2022, 6:09 PM

With Zomato renewing its focus on restaurant discovery and dining out, it won’t be possible for residents to order food in the UAE through the app. Starting November 24, customers will be redirected to the Talabat app.

Q. What happens to the credit card and other banking details users have stored on the app?

A. The app will not be shutting down; only its food ordering feature will be discontinued. As such, all banking details will remain safe.

Q. From November 24, when users log in to the Zomato app, what will they see?

A. The Zomato app has three tabs: Delivery, Dining and Pro. From November 24, when users click on ‘Delivery’, they will be advised to download the Talabat app. The other two tabs will function as usual. “Customers can continue to order from their preferred restaurants on the Talabat app, including many of their Zomato loved brands,” the spokesperson said. “Restaurant partners can also choose to join Talabat to grow their businesses, while offering their customers the delivery experience Talabat brings.”

Q. Can residents continue to use the ‘Dine’ feature on the app?

A. Zomato will continue to build on its restaurant discovery and dining out business. New features like ‘Vibe Check’ and ‘Zomato Pay’ are already live in four UAE cities: Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman.

Vibe Check makes it easier for partner restaurants to promote themselves. Eateries can post short videos – similar to Instagram Stories – to showcase their locations and specialties. Zomato Pay helps users make payments and avail of discounts and other offers.

Q. What happens to any pending amounts and credit notes?

A. The company will initiate payouts into restaurants’ bank accounts by December 30, 2022.

