Zomato food delivery services in UAE to end: Some employees to lose jobs

The UAE President was greeted with a traditional ceremony in which thousands of school students waved flags of both countries
With Zomato’s food ordering feature in the UAE set to be discontinued from November 24, some employees in the emirates will lose their jobs.
A spokesperson for Zomato told Khaleej Times that a severance package will be extended to the affected staff members. It includes “financial and immigration support and outplacement opportunities, along with covering the cost of healthcare for our people and their families."
“As an organisation, we are well-positioned to support our people adequately as they transition in the best way possible for their careers. We truly value the contribution and commitment each one of them has had towards building Zomato's food ordering business,” the spokesperson added.
As Khaleej Times reported earlier, customers looking to order food on the Zomato app will be redirected to the Talabat app.
Zomato said it is “redefining the way our customers experience dining out” through the launch of a new features called ‘Vibe Check’ and ‘Zomato Pay’.
Vibe Check, which is live in some Indian cities, makes it easier for partner restaurants to promote themselves. Eateries can post short videos – similar to Instagram stories – to showcase their locations and specialities. Zomato Pay helps users make payments and avail of discounts and other offers.
The plaintiff submitted the criminal court rulings, the defendant's bank statement, and an advisory experience report to support his claims
The 26-year-old often practises in the storeroom during break time and even inside the store when he manages it alone at night
Akhtar recalls how he overcame insurmountable odds to become the world’s fastest bowler
The Ministry has expressed its sincere condolences to the government and people of Turkey, wishing those injured a speedy recovery
People from various emirates, countries, backgrounds and ages congregated at the event to celebrate the written word and everything associated with it without any restrictions
Sheikh Mohamed said the Emirates looks forward to engaging in dialogue to support sustainable growth and shared progress for all countries
Authorities are providing nationals with a contact number in the case of an emergency