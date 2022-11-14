UAE: Zomato to discontinue food ordering service from November 24

Customers looking to order food on the app will be redirected to the Talabat app

by Sahim Salim Published: Mon 14 Nov 2022, 3:28 PM Last updated: Mon 14 Nov 2022, 3:42 PM

Zomato’s food ordering service in the UAE will be discontinued from November 24, Khaleej Times can reveal. Customers looking to order food on the Zomato app will be redirected to the Talabat app.

“At the same time, Zomato will continue to build on its restaurant discovery and dining out business,” Talabat said in an email to partner restaurants.

Zomato will initiate payouts for all pending amounts as well as refund all amounts corresponding to any valid and unutilised credit notes issued for advertisement services into restaurants’ bank accounts by December 30, 2022.

“We want to thank you for being a trusted partner of Zomato food ordering over the years. Your contribution has been significant in offering a great experience to and delighting our beloved customers. We wish you the very best for the continued growth of your business and look forward to partnering with you in the growth of your dining out business,” the email said.

Two restaurants Khaleej Times reached out to confirmed having received the email.

New feature

Zomato said it is “redefining the way our customers experience dining out” through the launch of a new features called ‘Vibe Check’ and ‘Zomato Pay’.

Vibe Check, which is live in some Indian cities, makes it easier for partner restaurants to promote themselves. Eateries can post short videos – similar to Instagram Stories – to showcase their locations and specialties. Zomato Pay helps users make payments and avail of discounts and other offers.

These features will “further enhance the value for our customers as well as restaurant partners”, Zomato said in the email.

