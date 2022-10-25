Food delivery riders to have dedicated space to rest and refresh at Dubai Healthcare City

The initiative will also provide them with complimentary health check-ups

Supplied photo

By Web Desk Published: Tue 25 Oct 2022, 5:50 PM

A new CSR initiative announced in Dubai is offering food delivery riders a dedicated space to rest and refresh, while also providing them with facilities to charge their mobile phones.

The Riders’ Corner, featuring a custom air-conditioned space, is located in Al Razi Medical Complex at Dubai Healthcare City (DHCC).

Riders will be also given access to complimentary periodic health check-ups, healthcare services and products. “We feel it is our responsibility to assist as many people as possible within our society. The delivery riders are a vital workforce in the emirate braving the weather elements throughout the year, to serve the city’s residents,” said Jamal Ahmad Abdulsalam, CEO, Dubai Healthcare City Authority, the governing body of DHCC.

“Riders Corner-DHCC is our way of saying thank you, giving back and keeping the emirate moving forward in line with the wider health strategy,” he added.

DHCC has partnered with key stakeholders to bring Riders Corner to life. CMC Dubai will provide complimentary periodic health check-ups to the riders, while Moorfields Eye Hospital Dubai will offer ophthalmology screenings. Al Manara Pharmacy has partnered with the initiative to provide riders with a nutritional pack of vitamin supplements.

For his part, Dr Ali Ahmad Elhaj from CMC Dubai said: “I speak on behalf of everyone at CMC when I say that more than ever, the pandemic has highlighted the key role this segment of the Dubai workforce plays in keeping the country moving. We look forward to being able to give back to the community through Riders Corner and future CSR initiatives.”

Moorfields Eye Hospital Dubai Managing Director, Elhadi Hassan, said: “We are honoured to be selected by DHCC as one of the key partners for this noble initiative, and we look forward to helping this vital workforce member in our community.”

Plans are also in place for another space for delivery riders at Ibn Sina Medical Complex in DHCC.