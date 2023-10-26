Watch: Thunderstorm, lightning hit UAE; authorities issue urgent advisory for motorists

The weather department said unstable weather conditions are expected to persist in the country

by Ajanta Paul Published: Thu 26 Oct 2023, 7:37 AM Last updated: Thu 26 Oct 2023, 2:57 PM

The UAE's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) reported rains in varying degrees in several parts of the country. Heavy showers have washed over several roads, prompting motorists to exercise caution throughout the Emirates.

Over the last ten days, the UAE has experienced heavy rainfall as an indirect impact of Cyclone Tej. On Thursday, heavy rain, accompanied by hailstones, is forecasted in the mountainous areas of the eastern and central regions of Sharjah. Coastal areas along the Arabian Gulf, as well as parts of Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Al Dhafra, Al Ain, Rash Al Khaimah and the eastern coast, will be affected by this weather phenomenon.

Watch rain batters Al Khail Road, Dubai in the video below, recorded by Khaleej Times reporter SM Ayaz Zakir:

Another clip by Khaleej Times digital journalist Laraib Tariq Anwer, shows heavy downpour in Abu Hail, Dubai.

In response to the inclement weather, the Abu Dhabi Police have issued an urgent advisory, urging drivers to reduce their speed during rainy conditions. Siren alerts on mobile phones were dispatched to residents as a precaution. Numerous roads in the Capital have activated speed-reduction systems, which have lowered the speed limit to 80 km/h.

In case of emergencies during fluctuating weather (falling trees, water accumulation, falling or tilting lighting poles), residents are requested to reach out to Abu Dhabi City Municipality on 993.

The Met Department has reported heavy showers and thunderstorms, often accompanied by lightning. They have cautioned community members to remain vigilant and alert due to the unstable weather conditions. Residents are strongly advised to avoid unnecessary driving, exercise caution on the road, and turn on low-beam headlights in reduced visibility situations.

According to NCM, unstable weather conditions are expected to continue in the UAE, with transitions from partly cloudy to cloudy conditions across various regions. Rainfall and thunder can be expected, particularly with the presence of convective clouds.

Temperatures are also likely to decrease, and wind conditions will vary from moderate to strong gusts, especially when cloud cover stirs up, causing dust and sand to reduce horizontal visibility. At times, the sea may become moderate and rough, particularly in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea, with cloudy conditions.

