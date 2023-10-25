Watch: Hailstorm, thunder strike UAE; residents warned of unstable weather

Abu Dhabi Police, NCM urge public to stay cautious, avoid outdoor activities in affected areas

by Web Desk Published: Wed 25 Oct 2023, 3:00 PM Last updated: Wed 25 Oct 2023, 11:17 PM

Rains continue to hit the UAE today, as the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued orange and yellow alerts for most of the country, warning residents to be careful when venturing outdoors.

Abu Dhabi Police too sent out an alert to residents - particularly motorists. As roads fill up with water, motorists are urged to exercise caution while driving. They must follow the changing speed limits which are displayed on electronic sign boards.

According to the NCM, parts of Ras Al Khaimah are also experiencing hail and thunder.

The X handle Storm Centre posted a video of a tree swaying in the wind and rain near Ras Al Khaimah airport.

A wadi in the emirate has filled up with water, which is flowing as a stream.

The video below shows heavy rains in the Shawka region, on roads heading towards Fujairah.

