Watch: Gushing waters in Sharjah as UAE rains continue for 8th day

National Centre of Meteorology has predicted that the country will face rainfall until Friday, October 27

by Web Desk Published: Tue 24 Oct 2023, 6:47 PM

Heavy rains continue to batter parts of the UAE on Tuesday. For the last week, social media has been inundated with pictures and videos of wadis and roads.

This is particularly true in the eastern regions of the country, where roads are being pelted with hailstones or turning into rivers of rainwater amid the ongoing downpour - an indirect impact of Cyclone Tej in the Arabian Sea.

The video below shows flooding in the Al Faya region in Sharjah, which is located towards the east of the country, not far from the Oman border.

One video shows hailstones falling from the sky, in an area north of Fujairah. In the clip, the person recording picks up hailstones and shows the almost perfect spheres of ice to the camera.

In the same region, another video shows cars driving on mountainous roads flooded with rainwater.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has predicted that the country will face rainfall until Friday, October 27. The authority had issued a warning and urged residents to be cautious and stay away from flooded valleys.

UAE authorities have issued such warnings time and again to ensure the safety of residents and visitors during unstable weather. Acting rashly in such hazardous conditions not only endanger individual's lives, but can also result in fines and confiscation of vehicles.

