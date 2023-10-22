UAE: Cyclone Tej to have 'indirect impact' on country; rains forecast

The second event will be held on Sunday, October 22
A tropical cyclone brewing in the Arabia sea will have an “indirect effect” on the UAE, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has said. Moisture from the sea will flow into the country’s east and south, resulting in cumulus clouds accompanied by rain.
This came as the authority issued an update about Cyclone ‘Tej’. It is currently a category 2 cyclone with wind speeds of 165-175kmph.
Tej is expected to deepen into a category 3 cyclone in the next 24 hours with wind speeds of up to 190kmph.
The NCM said it is monitoring the situation around the clock and appealed to residents to not spread rumours.
The cyclone will directly impact neighbouring Oman, with heavy rainfalls and flash floods forecast starting tonight (Sunday, October 22). In its latest update, Oman Meteorology said it will first hit Dhofar and Al Wusta governorates. The cyclone impact will reach its peak on October 23 and 24, the department said.
Authorities in Oman have declared a holiday for public and private sector employees in some parts of the country and shut schools as it braces for the impact of the cyclone.
The UAE Embassy in Muscat called on Emiratis in Oman to follow all safety instructions issued by the local authorities.
