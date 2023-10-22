2-day holiday declared for public, private sectors in Oman's Dhofar region due to Cyclone Tej

Residents in the coastal areas will be evacuated and all necessary measures will be implemented to support the operations in areas

Due to adverse weather conditions currently affecting the Sultanate of Oman, authorities have declared October 23-24 (Monday and Tuesday) as official holidays for both public and private sector employees in the Dhofar Governorate and the Wilayat of Al Jazir in the Al Wusta Governorate.

The Gulf nation is experiencing inclement weather conditions due to Cyclone Tej. Oman's Ministry of Health has activated its 24-hour call centre in preparation for the tropical situation that will directly affect the Dhofar Governorate and parts of the Al Wusta Governorate. Both Al-Daharez and New Salalah health centers will be closed from 2:30 pm today (Sunday) until further notice.

The latest satellite images from the National Multi Hazards & Early Warning Centre indicate Tropical Tej is intensifying into a Category 3 cyclone. It is currently approximately 500km away from the nearest coast of Oman.

During its Sunday meeting, the National Committee for Emergency Situations Management in Oman decided to evacuate residents from the Hallaniyat Islands and coastal regions in the states of Salalah, Rakhyut, and Dhalkot in anticipation of the impending cyclone. The Chairman of the Committee, Lieutenant General Inspector General of Police and Customs, confirmed that all necessary measures will be implemented to support operations in areas expected to be impacted by the cyclone in the Dhofar and Al Wusta Governorates.

Oman's Salalah port will also be shut down starting from Sunday 5pm (1300 GMT) due to Cyclone Tej, the state news agency reported on Saturday.

UAE Embassy in Muscat has called on its citizens in Oman to be cautious over unstable weather conditions caused by tropical cyclone Tej that is brewing in the Arabian Sea.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Cyclone Tej, a depression gathering force in the Arabian sea, intensified into an ‘extremely severe cyclonic storm’ on Sunday, near the coasts of Oman and Yemen.

The cyclone would “cross coasts” between Al Ghaidah (Yemen) and Salalah (Oman) around noon on October 24, as a “very severe cyclonic storm”.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), IMD said, “VSCS Tej over WC & SW AS intensified to ESCS moved NW at 0830 hrs IST of 22 Oct about 160 km E-SE of Socotra (Yemen), 540 km S-SE of Salalah (Oman) & 550 km SE of Al Ghaidah (Yemen). Likely to move NW and cross coasts between Al Ghaidah & Salalah around noon of 24 Oct as a VSCS.”

