Pakistan's historic lunar mission to be launched on May 3

More than 34,000 people have been killed in the Palestinian territory since war broke out
Pakistan's historic lunar mission (ICUBE-Q) will be launched on Friday at 12.50 PST on board China's Chang'E6 from Hainan, China.
According to the Institute of Space Technology (IST), the satellite ICUBE-Q has been designed and developed by IST in collaboration with China's Shanghai University SJTU and Pakistan's national space agency SUPARCO, APP news agency reported.
ICUBE-Q orbiter carries two optical cameras to image the lunar surface. Following successful qualification and testing, ICUBE-Q has now been integrated with the Chang'E6 mission. Chang'E6 is the sixth in a series of China's lunar exploration missions.
The launch activity will be telecast live on the IST website and IST social media platforms. The Chinese Lunar Mission will touch down on the Moon's far side to collect samples from the surface and return to Earth for research.
More than 34,000 people have been killed in the Palestinian territory since war broke out
Protest organizers deny accusations of anti-Semitism, arguing that their actions are aimed at the Israeli government
UK foreign secretary says the proposal includes 40-day pause in fighting and release of thousands of Palestinian prisoners and Israeli hostages
The students' demands range from a ceasefire in Israel's war with Hamas to calls for universities to stop investing in Israeli enterprises
Prior to halting operations, WCK had distributed more than 43 million meals in Gaza since October
Freshly rested Ukrainian brigades were being rotated in those areas to replace units that had suffered losses
This was following a Reuters report that some senior US officials did not find Israel's assurances credible
Due to the recent holidays to mark Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr, students received extended leave, including for the heat alert