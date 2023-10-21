Watch: Hail, rain strike parts of UAE; residents warned of hazardous weather

'We are here for them': UAE residents send love to Gaza with huge boxes of donations, volunteer drives
It was an overcast day for residents in many parts of the UAE on Saturday, with some seeing rain. In Fujairah, the downpour was accompanied by hailstones pelting the roads.
The UAE's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) had predicted a rainy weekend for some areas, with showers lasting until Tuesday.
Considering the inclement weather conditions, the Met department raised red, orange, and yellow alerts for certain places on Saturday afternoon, mainly in Fujairah, Al Ain, and Ras Al Khaimah. Part of Khor Fakkan was under red alert — which meant residents should be "extremely vigilant" when going outdoors.
At around 3.30pm, hail — with moderate to heavy rain — struck Wadi Maydad / Murbad in Fujairah, accoding to the NCM.
Some residents in Masafi, a town at the border of Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah, also saw hailstones on the road.
Here's a video shared by the weather monitoring platform Storm Centre:
Besides rain, the NCM is also monitoring a tropical storm in the Arabian Sea — which it said could turn into a tropical cyclone in the next 24 hours.
The Met department emphasised that the situation will not have a direct impact on the country. However, the moisture coming from the sea towards the eastern and southern regions could boost the chance of some cumulus cloud formations, which may be accompanied by rain.
